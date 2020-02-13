         'Avenue 5' will have season 2: HBO renews the series of the creator of 'Veep'

Share it:

In HBO they must be delighted with life with 'Avenue 5', the new series of Armando Iannucci, creator of 'Veep', since it has hardly been necessary to broadcast four episodes so that the chain has made its official renewal for a second season.

Released on January 19, 'Avenue 5' takes us 40 years in the future, at which time it is already possible to travel through the solar system. There we will travel aboard the ship that gives title to the series and that is led by Hugh Laurie, who already participated in the last seasons of 'Veep'.

All delighted

Amy Gravitt, Executive Vice President of HBO programming, said that "we are delighted with every minute of the inaugural trip on Avenue 5", while Iannucci has released the following statement on the occasion of the renewal of the series:

It was great to be back on HBO for the first season of 'Avenue 5', so I'm doubly excited that HBO has seen fit to put Captain Ryan Clark, his passengers and crew in an even greater physical and emotional hell next year . No one produces laughter of anger better than Hugh Laurie and we are looking forward to what impossible situations and existential crises we put him, Josh Gad and the rest of our fantastic cast.

For now there is no release date for the second season from 'Avenue 5', but most likely it will take place in early 2021.

