Avengers unite! In which order it is convenient to see all the films of the Marvel Universe

The release of Disney + in full quarantine due to the coronavirus is sure to encourage many people to recover or see the films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. At Espinof we want to make things easier for you with a viewing options guide as we did at the time with the Star Wars saga.

Below you will find a review of the two main options -then one can always see individual titles because they just want to do it like this- to tackle the MCU and a final alternative for very fans. We are undoubtedly facing the great film franchise of the 21st century and it has only just begun.

The chronological order

The preferred option for those who want to see things in the order that happen within the official timeline according to Marvel. Therefore, I have also added a couple of clarifications when flashbacks with real importance are included in the plot.

In addition, it is already official that 'Black Widow', whose release has been postponed by the threat of the coronavirus, takes place between 'Captain America: Civil War' and 'Avengers: Infinity War', but at the moment it has not been specified exactly when, hence we have chosen not to include it in the list for the time being.

The order of release

The simple option and not for that reason with less sense. At the end of the day, this is how Marvel released them and for something it would be:

2008: 'Iron Man', 'The Incredible Hulk'

2010: 'Iron Man 2'

2011: 'Thor', 'Captain America: The First Avenger'

2012: 'The Avengers'

2013: 'Iron Man 3', 'Thor: The Dark World'

2014: 'Captain America: The Winter Soldier', 'Guardians of the Galaxy'

2015: 'Avengers: Age of Ultron', 'Ant-Man'

2016: 'Captain America: Civil War', 'Doctor Strange'

2017: 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', 'Spider-Man: Homecoming', 'Thor: Ragnarok'

2018: 'Black Panther', 'Avengers: Infinity War', 'Ant-Man and the Wasp'

2019: 'Captain Marvel', 'Avengers: Endgame', 'Spider-Man: Far From Home'

In 2020 we should see 'Black Widow' and 'The Eternals'. I very much doubt that Marvel will change the order of release for everything related to the coronavirus, but Let's not rule out the possibility that 'The Eternals' will end up going to 2021 if all this goes too long..

The option for very fans

In addition to the movies, also there are many series that are officially part of the MCU. In practically all of them there are no relevant events for what has happened on the big screen – that will change soon thanks to the exclusive series for Disney + – but the very completists surely want to take a look at this detailed review made by our Xataka's companions.