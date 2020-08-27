Entertainment

Avengers Snyder Cut: the trailer for Infinity War and Endgame in the style of Justice League

August 26, 2020
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
The Justice League Snyder Cut trailer has fans raving about Hallelujah, with a slow motion and visual implantation typical of the Watchmen director, but what if also Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame underwent the same treatment?

Difficult to imagine such a scenario, but certainly the trailer for the surprising Avengers Snyder Cut it would be something similar to what you find in the video above. User Gugga Leunnam took Leonard Cohen’s song and used it to connect different scenes from the two films, choosing apocalyptic and particularly dramatic moments.

Although both productions are based on superhero groups united, the new version of Justice League should be a lot darker than seen in the Marvel universe, but the video actually reminds us that Infinity War and Endgame also have their dark moments.

The idea is quite brilliant, isn’t it? The beauty of fan made videos is that they don’t have to respect the boundaries set by Marvel and DC, and the authors can create interesting stylistic crossovers like this. Probably such a trailer would not have disfigured for the Avengers, perhaps in conjunction with the release of a deluxe version that included both films.

What do you think? Do you like this Avengers Snyder Cut? Tell us in the comments. We also advise you to discover all the differences between the version of Joss Whedon and that of Snyder.

