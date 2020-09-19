Avengers: Phoenix Force version training announced

After the conclusion of the first part of the Avengers, all comic fans have begun to speculate what will be the next adventures of the superhero group. Let’s find out what will happen in issue 40 of the comic series.

The work will be available starting next December and will kick off the event “Enter the Phoenix“. In the pages of the series we will see the Phoenix Force seek out another host who can resist his immense power, as superheroes and their strongest rivals compete to find out who will be the chosen one. At the bottom of the news you can find the cover designed by artist Leinil Yu, the comic instead will be written by Jason Aaron and Javier Garron’s plates will be present, here is their comment on the story: “The most important powers of the Marvel Universe have been at the heart of my Avengers story. And few are the forces in the cosmos more powerful and destructive than the Phoenix Force, its history on Earth dates back to the Stone Age, but we have not yet reviewed it in our days. Things will change quickly“.

In the meantime, we point out this brief summary of the latest exploits of Moon Knight in the Avengers: the famous superhero in fact had to face the Avengers during a mission entrusted to him by Khonshu.