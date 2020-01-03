Avengers of the Wastelands: Marvel publishes the first tables and synopsis of the series

Share it:

The adventure of Old Man Logan ended last year in the pages of Dead Man Logan, but his exit from the scene helped to bring together a new team of heroes, who in the new series Avengers of the Wastelands will try to counter the threat posed by Doctor Doom, the Red Skull and the rest of the tyrants.

Marvel Comics has previewed two plates of the new publication, along with the official synopsis describing the upcoming Avengers raids. The series is written by Ed Brisson and designed by Jonas Scharf, while the cover at the bottom of the article was created by the artist Juan Jose Ryp.

Below we leave you the translation of the official description of Avengers of The Wastelands:

"A new story from the universe of Old Man Logan!

"In a world where for more than fifty years most superheroes have fallen into the hands of the Red Skull, a new force is rising in the Wastelands! DANI CAGE is wielding the mighty Mjolnir for the cause of peace, but when the brutal regime DOCTOR DOOM forces DWIGHT (the owner of the surviving Ant-Man technology) Dani and HULK in one last desperate attempt to survive, the AVENGERS have once again the opportunity to collaborate! Born from the OLD MAN LOGAN saga and later OLD MAN QUILL and DEAD MAN LOGAN, this is the first issue of the great work of Ed Brisson and Jonas Scharf, absolutely not to be missed! "

The first issue of Avengers of The Wastelands will hit the shelves on January 29th. In the past few days, Marvel Comics has announced a new series arriving for Hawkeye. Staying on the Avengers theme, the Avengers and the Fantastic Four will join forces in Empire, a crossover scheduled for 2020.