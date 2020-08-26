Avengers: Marvel Comics confirms the death of one of the main villains

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After several issues, the Avengers is preparing to finish the last narrative arc dedicated to the figure of Khonshu and Moon Knight to start a new one. However, the new saga will not open without a spectacular death of one of the main villains of the opera. That’s who it is.

Marvel Comics, through the introduction of the 38th issue, confirmed the end of the saga “Age of Khonshu“and the start of”Enter the Phoenix“However, the transition will not be gradual as a twist will close the stage to one of the show’s antagonists. Mephisto, and will provide a quick introduction to one of the upcoming threats to the Avengers.

In fact, his death had already been anticipated by several numbers, just think of one of the scenes of the 34th release in which a scene showed the death of Mephisto by Moon Knight while holding Mjolnir. Moon Knight himself then added that “this would be the end of Mepihsto“even if Khonshu’s answer did not definitively close his cycle. In any case, the new saga will start with a bang, although little information has been leaked so far about the” Enter the Phoenix “saga.

And you, instead, what do you expect from the new story arc, are the Avengers ready to face further hard blows? Tell us your opinion about it, as usual, with a comment below.