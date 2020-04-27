Avengers Infinity War: why Thanos found the Gems in that particular order

Share it:

During a viewing session with Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, the writers of Avengers: Infinity War, We have been able to know enough details about one of the films that marked a before and after in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

One of these details has to do with finding and placing each of the Infinity Stones in a specific order. Why didn't Thanos go after the Reality Stone first, having been able to distort his surroundings and facilitate his mission? Why did he not leave the Soul Gem or the Time Gem to the end and thus have ended Vision before?

All these questions have an answer in the form of explanation from the writers to Comicbook. "All we knew was that those involving the sacrifice of heroes should be the last."

If you remember, the film began with Thanos already in possession of the Power Gem (after having annihilated Xandar and the Nova Bodies) and after that he consecutively obtained the Space Gem (with Loki's sacrifice), the Reality Gem (apparently killing The Collector in the process), the Soul Stone (killing Gamora), the Time Stone (awarded by Doctor Strange after viewing 14 million futures, knowing in advance of the sacrifice of Tony Stark) and the Stone of the Mind ( ripped from Vision's head).

