Avengers Infinity War: First photo of Doctor Strange in Iron Man armor revealed

During a viewing session with Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, the writers of Avengers: Infinity War, We have been able to know enough details about one of the films that marked a before and after in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

We have known for a long time that Iron Man and Doctor Strange were going to exchange suits in a previous version, the Supreme Sorcerer arrived to wear one of the Stark armor. We had even seen concept art of this metamorphosis, along with other variants such as the one in which Doctor Strange used his astral form to start Tony Stark for not finding him in the rescue mission after the arrival of the Children of Thanos to Earth .

The funny thing this time is that we have been able to know thanks to Comicbook that this scene was actually filmed (confirming Kevin Smith's statements), at least in relation to Benedict Cumberbatch wearing the Mark L lathe, getting to share a snapshot of the shoot.

However, it is not appreciated that Robert Downey Jr. wears the Levitation Cloak, seeming to simply wear his civilian clothes, the one he wore in conversation with Pepper Potts, although there are some markers on his suit that could be where he would later be placed digitally layer.

As conceptual artist Phil Saunders stated a while ago, the original idea is that the armor would protect Strange from the torture of the Ebony Maw needles. At the moment it is unknown what purpose it was for Tony Stark to wear the Levitation Cloak, beyond holding the magic garment while Strange wore his supermature.

Hopefully someday Marvel Studios will open the drawer of discarded scenes and show us everything that could have been and never was. "There were other versions of the rescue," said McFeely, "Some were too cool (and long) to keep up. But still, one can dream …"