Avengers: Infinity War, a theory explains why Heimdall saved the Hulk and not Thor or Loki

Avengers: Infinity War he made things clear from the very beginning: you will all remember how the Russo film opened with Hulk, Thor and Loki being routed with bare hands by a Thanos who could not even kill the green giant only thanks to the providential intervention of Heimdall .

A gesture, that of the Asgardian played by Idris Elba, which however raised some questions in the minds of fans: why choose to save a semi-unknown as Hulk rather than at least one of Odin’s sons?

Well, two years after the release of Avengers: Infinity War, a theory tries to give an explanation to a decision that, in fact, seems to have its own logic. Considering Thanos’ inexorable approach to Earth (and, therefore, to the fulfillment of his plans), someone needed to immediately rush to warn the Avengers of imminent danger.

Who to rely on, then? Loki certainly did not offer many guarantees given his past, while Thor could not boast the same credentials as Hulk with people like Tony Stark or Steve Rogers, as he was far from having the brilliant intellect of the good Bruce Banner (who, as seen later in Avengers: Endgame, was actually fundamental in subverting the outcome of the war).

What do you think? Do you find this theory credible or does Heimdall’s behavior continue to be inexplicable to you? Tell us yours in the comments! Speaking of the Hulk, Mark Ruffalo recently recalled his incredible spoiler for Avengers: Infinity War; some time ago, however, an unreleased video of Avengers: Infinity War showed us Black Panther attacked by the creatures of Thanos.