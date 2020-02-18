Entertainment

Avengers Has Two Incredibles Posters Unpublished

February 18, 2020
Lisa Durant
They have marked a before and after in the history of Marvel. 'Avengers: Infinity War' and its outcome 'Endgame'Not only did they manage to conquer the masses, both readers of the comics and unaware of the intricacies of graphic history, they were also able to present us with a relationship of characters never seen in the franchise. That is why everything related to both titles that comes to light is the object of desire of any collector.

The last thing to be made public are two amazing posters, one of each title, which are ultra-limited edition and suitable only for a lucky few. Specifically it is an edition created for the equipment of the tapes. But although we can not get it on paper, at least we can see it through social networks, as you have below:


In the case of 'Infinity War' it is Thanos and his Black order The protagonists of the poster. With the Crazy Titan on the front page showing off the gauntlet with the gems, we see all those who caused us a real headache when we saw how they managed to get rid of half the population. In the case of the creative copy for 'Avengers: Endgame' the focus is on the heroes. They are all.

No doubt we have seen a lot of promotional material for both tapes; but these posters that the artist Paola Rivera has had the pleasure of sharing might well be the best thing we have ever seen. And moreover, it may be that gloating in the details of these posters is not the only one we can do, because as Rivera warns, he will try to launch a video that shows how the work has been carried out to create such super limited and exclusive copies. We'll be alert.

