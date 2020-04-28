Avengers: Endgame – Videos and photos from the shoot with the first day of Brie Larson, the last of Robert Downey and much more

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The same virtual event of Avengers: Endgame That has left us with the emotional farewell video of Chris Evans has also brought us other unpublished materials from the filming such as the first day of Brie Larson or the end of Robert Downey Jr. at UCM.

In these two videos we can see Brie Larson on her first day of recording greeting the castmates and also Robert Downey saying goodbye to a role that has given him a lot for years.

The Russo brothers also took the opportunity to share some details about Captain America, such as that he went crazy when they told him that he was going to have to carry Thor's hammer, that he thought of making him the Soul Gem and more.

They also shared many other moments of the filming that we had not seen so far with scenes from the trip to New York or the visit to Asgard.

In this video you can see Tony and Steve on their return to New York to try to get hold of one of the gems while avoiding their versions of the past so as not to conflict (something that did not quite turn out well).

BTS of Tony, Cap and Ant Man in NY…#AvengersAssemble pic.twitter.com/aZMLsOlp2p – Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) April 28, 2020

For those who were truly touched by the events of Avengers: Endgame, all these revelations are a true gift.