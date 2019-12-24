Avengers: Endgame: They discover a CGI error in the click of Thanos

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

It's very probable that Avengers: Endgame It has also achieved record views in homes around the world and after its release on Blu-ray and DVD. Now, watching the same movie so many times can have consequences. From learning each scene by heart, to the possibility of discovering errors. That last is what has happened, with fans realizing a serious CGI mistake in a scene with Thanos.

And it is not just any scene, but a time when the crazy Titan clicks his fingers. Fingers that, for some reason, pierce the palm of Thanos's hand. If you do not know it is complicated to see it, but once you have been taught it with zoom, then it is possible to perceive it even in the scene itself, without resorting to tricks.

The video was shared by the Reddit user DemonicCarrot. And although he published it about four months ago, it has been now when he has transcended with a news from the Comicbook media. In addition, they themselves have noticed another great CGI error. Apparently, when Thanos looks at his thumb, the Time Gem is not there. And should.

Avengers: Endgame – middle finger of the gauntlet clips through the palm from r / MovieMistakes

As you have seen in the little video of the Reddit post yourself, the error is minimal, but it does show that Endgame is still a movie that gives a lot to talk about. And it probably remains that way for the future. What do you think of the error? Have you seen any more?

Sources: Comicbook / Reddit