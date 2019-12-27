Avengers Endgame Theory Travel Time Doctor Strange

Share it:

If watching again and again the 'Avengers: Endgame' tape was not enough to detect new details of the intricate plot created by the Russ brothersor, now with the arrival of concept art and from an original script to the network, fans are going crazy with so many revelations.

It has been eight months since the arrival of 'Endgame' in theaters, but the image of Thanos and his army fading still in everyone's mind. The tape ended as 'Infinity War' could not do it, that is, with a happy outcome (for everyone except Iron Man and Black Widow, and of course, for the crazy Titan). However, now a doubt runs through the net: was there an alternative way to have finished with the villain?

A new theory suggests that there was an easier way to cross time and space than by using the quantum tunnel from the back of the Ant-Man truck. Did this possibility happen to the Russo Brothers? As Screen Rant has pointed out, there is another alternative to the Quantum Kingdom: the "Honda Rings" that we have seen using the Doctor Strange and to all the Masters of the Mystical Arts.

This 'trick' allows them to travel over great distances and even take advantage of the multiverse. Couldn't he Supreme Sorcerer Having used this trick with each of the Avengers and sent them without so much trouble for the stones? At the end of the day we saw Strange using his ring to dispatch one of Thanos's children, as he sent the giant Cull Obsidian to Antarctica (although it did not go well at all).

As the medium points out, Strange is aware that this tactic could work, but why not use it? Because probably would delay the inevitable. After all, he had seen all the possible millions of endings, he could not have missed it.