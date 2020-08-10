Avengers: Endgame, the director wanted to bring up an old opponent of the protagonists

Share it:

The last film dedicated to the characters of Marvel comics has met with considerable success, quickly becoming one of the most viewed films in the history of cinema. In addition to some unpublished photos of the protagonists of Avengers: Endgame, we report a new interview with Carrie Coon.

The actress known for her role in Fargo participated in an episode of "People's Couch Surfing", in which she stated that she was contacted to reprise the role of Proxima Midnight also in the final film of the Infinity War saga. Unfortunately, previous commitments prevented Carrie Coon from reaching the Russo brothers on the set of Endgame, who ultimately decided to eliminate her character from the story. He also talked about the casting process, revealing some background about it: "I auditioned for a dubbing, even though they didn't specify what the project was. It was all very secret, they gave me phrases to dub which then ended up in the film. The Russo brothers wanted me to physically play the character, so they invited me to Atlanta. At the time I was pregnant and I was preparing a show, so I stayed on set with them for 12 hours".

Faced with the possibility of returning as Proxima Midnight the actress joked: "Nobody really dies. I might as well have a film entirely dedicated to me, but I wouldn't count on it much"We are sure that all fans of American comics will be happy to know that in recent days, Marvel has announced a new action figure dedicated to Avengers: Endgame.