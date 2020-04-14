Entertainment

         'Avengers: Endgame': the brutal deleted scene that gave the Black Widow a more exciting death

April 14, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Almost a year has passed since the premiere of 'Avengers: Endgame' and the movie Marvel He still continues to make headlines from time to time. Now it is because of the online appearance of a deleted scene that sealed the fate of Black Widow in a much more spectacular way than we ended up seeing in theaters.

With Thanos on his heels

Surely you will all remember the scene in which the character played by Scarlett Johansson he sacrificed himself in order to save Hawkeye so that he could get hold of the Soul Stone. In this other vision of the moment, everything is more urgent to be in the middle of a battle against the army of Thanos, which causes everything to rush.


All the films of the Marvel Universe ordered from worst to best

Personally I think it is a much more exciting scene than the one included in the film, both because of the threat they face and the use of music, giving a much more tragic touch to the sacrifice of the character by turning it into something more. universal than a personal decision for the life-giving superhero Jeremy Renner I can go back to theirs.

READ:  The Eternals of Marvel is still in production thanks to teleworking

Do you like more the scene of the death of Black Widow that is part of 'Avenger: Endgame' or this sequence removed from the film? I am not entirely clear as a whole and that speaks highly of those two minutes that we have not been able to see online until now.

