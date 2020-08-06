Avengers: Endgame, the Back to the Future screenwriter comments on the reference to the film

Share it:

Despite the fact that time travel in Avengers: Endgame has even found the approval of quantum physicists, many viewers are still confused by its mechanisms, especially since they should be different from those of a certain cult film … whose screenwriter has but had to "complain".

During the latest edition of the Russo Brothers' YouTube segment, Russo Bros. Pizza Film School, the co-writer of Back to the FutureBob Gale commented on the blockbuster line from the highest grossing ever that "denied" the rules of time travel seen in the cult of 1985 directed by Robert Zemeckis.

"You say 'Do you mean that Back to the Future says nonsense about it?' But in the end, you do the same thing by going back to the first Avengers movie and Thor's second, so it's as if it were really like Back to the Future!"declares Gale.

At the bottom of the news, for those who have lost the reference or for those who simply want to enjoy the scene again, find the video with the aforementioned joke.

Meanwhile, in another corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we apparently have completely different rules for time travel (see: time travel according to Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), where changing the past actually has consequences on the timeline of origin.

