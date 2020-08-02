Avengers: Endgame, that's where the Hulk was during Tony Stark's death!

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Poor Hulk was literally massacred by fans during Avengers: Endgame. The Smart Hulk staged by the Russians has dissatisfied a good part of the fandom with his calm and gentle attitude, but in addition to this our Bruce Banner has also had to collect an accusation of desertion to say the least unfair.

In short, who would be so insensitive as not to pay homage to a deceased friend? All the more so if that friend is a certain Tony Stark, the man thanks to whom everything we see in the MCU has been possible, as well as the savior of the whole universe.

Yet, during the scene in which on the Avengers: Endgame finale our heroes pay homage to Iron Man immediately after the sacrifice of the latter, Hulk he was sensationally absent! Is it possible that one of the most important Avengers has really deserted one of the most intense and moving moments of the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe? Obviously not!

The mystery is in fact revealed to us by a cut scene present in the home video edition of the Russo film: in the sequence, which consists of nothing more than a few additional seconds of footage during the homage scene, we see Hulk to the left of the group led by Black Panther. Happy now?

Speaking of Stark though, here's when Katherine Langford could return after Avengers: Endgame; Meanwhile, it seems that in the final battle of Avengers: Endgame giant ants were foreseen in the army of Thanos.