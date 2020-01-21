Avengers Endgame: Thanos already told us how it ended in the first sentence of Infinity War

Share it:

The beginning of Avengers: Infinity War advanced to the public the crudeness with which Marvel It would end a whole decade of movies. The debut of Thanos (Josh Brolin) in the UCM hid more secrets than the viewer could imagine.

Among them, there is a peculiar phrase that the Crazy Titan pronounces at the beginning of the film in which he advanced his own ending after the events of Avengers: Endgame. This was discovered by the user IamtheWil on Reddit, who compiled Thanos' words so that the entire Marvel fan community appreciated this peculiar wink.

In Infinity War (2018), Thanos' opening monologue he says, "I know what it's like to lose …. Turns the legs to jelly." Later in Avengers: Endgame (2019) upon realizing his loss – the first thing Thanos does is take a seat. from r / MovieDetails

"I know what it is to lose, to feel so desperately that you are right and fail equally. It is scary, your legs no longer respond to you," said the Mad Titan as he dragged Thor and prepared to kill Loki.

Thanos suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of The Avengers. The end of Endgame managed to shock all fans, although, as we have known recently, the mythical scene of the click of Iron Man had very bloody versions.