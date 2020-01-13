         'Avengers: Endgame' sneaks into the list of winners of the Critics' Choice Awards 2020, where 'Fleabag' and 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' triumph again

The prize season it continues unstoppable and the last stop before the announcement of the Oscar nominations has been the delivery of the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards at a gala conducted by Taye Diggs.
The big winners of the gala have been 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' and 'Fleabag', who led the list of winners in the film and television categories. Of course, it was all quite broadly distributed – up to 'Avengers: Endgame' took two statuettes-, as you can see by taking a look at thea full list of winners of Critics' Choice Awards 2020:
CINEMA
BEST FILM
- 1917
- Le Mans 66
- The Irish
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Little Women
- Story of a Marriage
- Once upon a time in Hollywood
- Parasites
- Uncut Gems
BEST ACTOR
BEST ACTRESS
- Awkwafina – The Farewell
- Cynthia Erivo – Harriet
- Scarlett Johansson – Story of a marriage
- Lupita Nyong’o – About Us
- Saoirse Ronan – Little Women
- Charlize Theron – Bombshell
- Renée Zellweger – Judy
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
- Willem Dafoe – The Lighthouse
- Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
- Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes
- Al Pacino – The Irish
- Joe Pesci – The Irish
- Brad Pitt– Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
- Laura Dern – Story of a marriage
- Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit
- Jennifer Lopez – Hustlers
- Florence Pugh – Little Women
- Margot Robbie – Bombshell
- Zhao Shuzhen – The Farewell
BEST ACTOR OR YOUNG ACTRESS
- Julia Butters – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Roman Griffin Davis – Jojo Rabbit
- Noah Jupe – Honey Boy
- Thomasin McKenzie – Jojo Rabbit
- Shahadi Wright Joseph – About Us
- Archie Yates – Jojo Rabbit
BEST DEAL
- Bombshell
- the Irish
- Daggers in the back
- Little Women
- Story of a Marriage
- Once upon a time in Hollywood
- Parasites
BEST ADDRESS
- Noah Baumbach – Story of a Marriage
- Greta Gerwig – Little Women
- Bong Joon Ho – Parasites
- Sam Mendes – 1917
- Josh Safdie and Benny Safdie – Uncut Gems
- Martin Scorsese – The Irish
- Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
BEST ORIGINAL SCRIPT
- Noah Baumbach – Story of a Marriage
- Rian Johnson – Daggers in the back
- Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won – Parasites
- Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Lulu Wang – The Farewell
- Greta Gerwig – Little Women
- Noah Harpster and Micah Fitzerman-Blue – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
- Anthony McCarten – The Two Popes
- Todd Phillips & Scott Silver – Joker
- Taika Waititi – Jojo Rabbit
- Steven Zaillian – The Irish
- Jarin Blaschke – The Lighthouse
- Roger Deakins – 1917
- Phedon Papamichael – Le Mans 66
- Rodrigo Prieto – The Irish
- Robert Richardson – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Lawrence Sher – Joker
- Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran – Joker
- Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales – 1917
- Jess Gonchor, Claire Kaufman – Little Women
- Lee Ha Jun – Parasites
- Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Bob Shaw, Regina Graves – The Irish
- Donal Woods, Gina Cromwell – Downton Abbey
- Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie – Uncut Gems
- Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker – Le Mans 66
- Yang Jinmo – Parasites
- Fred Raskin – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Thelma Schoonmaker – The Irish
- Lee Smith – 1917
- Ruth E. Carter – Dolemite Is My Name
- Julian Day – Rocketman
- Jacqueline Durran – Little Women
- Arianne Phillips – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Sandy Powell, Christopher Peterson – The Irish
- Anna Robbins – Downton Abbey
- Bombshell
- Dolemite Is My Name
- The Irish
- Joker
- Judy
- Once upon a time in Hollywood
- Rocketman
- 1917
- Ad astra
- The Aeronauts
- Avengers: Endgame
- Le Mans 66
- The Irish
- The Lion King
- Abominable
- Frozen II
- How to train your dragon 3
- I Lost My Body
- Missing Link
- Toy Story 4
- 1917
- Avengers: Endgame
- Le Mans 66
- John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
- Spider-Man: Away from home
- Booksmart
- I am Dolemite
- The Farewell
- Jojo Rabbit
- Daggers in the back
- Ad astra
- Avengers: Endgame
- Midsommar
- U.S
- Atlantics
- Les Misérables
- Pain and Glory
- Parasites
- Portrait of a woman on fire
- Glasgow (No Place Like Home) – Wild Rose
- (I’m Gonna) Love Me Again – Rocketman
- I'm Standing With You – Breakthrough
- Into the Unknown – Frozen II
- Speechless – Aladdin
- Spirit – The Lion King
- Stand Up – Harriet
BEST SCREEN ADAPTED
BEST PHOTOGRAPH
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
BEST EDITION
BEST DRESS DESIGN
BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
BEST ANIMATED MOVIE
