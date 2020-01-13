         'Avengers: Endgame' sneaks into the list of winners of the Critics' Choice Awards 2020, where 'Fleabag' and 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' triumph again

Share it:

The prize season it continues unstoppable and the last stop before the announcement of the Oscar nominations has been the delivery of the 2020 Critics' Choice Awards at a gala conducted by Taye Diggs.

The big winners of the gala have been 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' and 'Fleabag', who led the list of winners in the film and television categories. Of course, it was all quite broadly distributed – up to 'Avengers: Endgame' took two statuettes-, as you can see by taking a look at thea full list of winners of Critics' Choice Awards 2020:

CINEMA

BEST FILM

1917

Le Mans 66

The Irish

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Story of a Marriage

Once upon a time in Hollywood

Parasites

Uncut Gems

BEST ACTOR

BEST ACTRESS

Awkwafina – The Farewell

Cynthia Erivo – Harriet

Scarlett Johansson – Story of a marriage

Lupita Nyong’o – About Us

Saoirse Ronan – Little Women

Charlize Theron – Bombshell

Renée Zellweger – Judy

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Willem Dafoe – The Lighthouse

Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes

Al Pacino – The Irish

Joe Pesci – The Irish

Brad Pitt– Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Laura Dern – Story of a marriage

Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit

Jennifer Lopez – Hustlers

Florence Pugh – Little Women

Margot Robbie – Bombshell

Zhao Shuzhen – The Farewell

BEST ACTOR OR YOUNG ACTRESS

Julia Butters – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Roman Griffin Davis – Jojo Rabbit

Noah Jupe – Honey Boy

Thomasin McKenzie – Jojo Rabbit

Shahadi Wright Joseph – About Us

Archie Yates – Jojo Rabbit

BEST DEAL

Bombshell

the Irish

Daggers in the back

Little Women

Story of a Marriage

Once upon a time in Hollywood

Parasites

BEST ADDRESS

Noah Baumbach – Story of a Marriage

Greta Gerwig – Little Women

Bong Joon Ho – Parasites

Sam Mendes – 1917

Josh Safdie and Benny Safdie – Uncut Gems

Martin Scorsese – The Irish

Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

BEST ORIGINAL SCRIPT