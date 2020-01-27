Avengers: Endgame shows us an alternative weapon for Thanos

Share it:

It is only about conceptual art, but totally official on the other hand. Thanos was already a very powerful Titan in Avengers: Endgame, but … what would have happened if I had a completely different mistress? We don't have the answer, but we do have the image of the ax proposed by this discarded art that, on the other hand, is spectacular.

Thanos faced the Avengers team with a double-sided sword that caused incredible damage to Captain America's vibranium shield. However, he could have appeared in Endgame with a completely different suit (and not just a different weapon).

Then you can see the image in question. This is what the message of the Instagram post (from ianjoynerart) says: "@jsmarantz made his latest impressive armor desasapland and @ryan_meinerding_art desasaplanded his incredible overall look for #infinitywar. I really enjoyed playing with some alternative versions of how it would appear in the movies, it was always a great experience working on these projects with these amazing people. Many talented artists worked on this movie, so be sure to choose the art of the book in stores now. #Mcu #marvelstudios #conceptart #comicbookmovies. ".

What do you think of the invention? Apparently, a much simpler and smaller weapon, but which could have contributed some kind of interesting element to the argument. Anyway, it was going to be difficult to stop the Avengers. And much more considering the final outcome of Endgame, with heroes willing to give their lives in order to end Thanos.

Sources: HH / Instagram