Avengers: Endgame shows alternative time machine designs

The device used by the heroes of Avengers: Endgame For its time travel it is anything but portable, but it was not the only version of this technology devised by the artists of Marvel Studios.

The illustrator Rodney Fuentebella has recently shared a couple of ideas he had to develop a portable version of the device that allows the protagonists to solve the disastrous events unleashed by Thanos.

"I had some ideas for portable time travel devices for Avengers: Endgame. It was very cool to desasapland them. He wanted to try a variety of ways to make it look like Stark had desasaplanded them for his friends with a little help. Enjoy!".

These desasaplands have nothing to do with the huge platform that is used in the film to visit past events and try to recover all the Gems of the Infinite in order to reverse the galactic extermination that the Crazy Titan executed in Avengers: Infinity War.

Marvel artists are allowed to show the alternative works they did during the numerous productions of the studio and therefore we will spend a lot of time seeing all kinds of desasaplands that those most attached to the UCM will want to collect so as not to miss one of the ideas that they stayed in the inkwell in favor of what we could see in movie theaters. Recently we were shown another example of this we say.