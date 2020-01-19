Avengers: Endgame shows a different aspect of Hulk's damaged arm

Share it:

The events that Marvel presented to us in Avengers: Endgame were devastating. From a tragic end with the death of one of the most beloved characters, to terrible consequences that will leave their mark on the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

One of these collateral damages, suffered by the plans of Thanos, is the "scorched" arm of Professor Hulk. The hybrid between the green monster and Bruce Banner he used the gems of infinity in the glove to reverse the click of Thanos that we saw in Infinity War.

Ryan Meinerding, an artist who works for Marvel desasaplanding the conceptual art of his films, has published these images in his personal Twitter account. In them, we see what Hulk's injured arm was going to look like.

"Professor Hulk from the final battle of Avengers: Endgame! I made a sequence of images to help imagine how devastated his arm would be after the click. This was close to the final result. The head model of this Hulk concept it was a collaboration between myself and the incredible @ianjoynerart. "

Avengers: Endgame It is a film whose end came to us by Thanos himself at the beginning of Infinity War. The film marked the end of a decade of Marvel Studios stories that captivated audiences from all over the world. If you want to know what we thought about Avengers: Endgame, you can read our review here.