Avengers: Endgame: People's reactions in theaters go viral

It's without doubt that Avengers: Endgame It was a complete success at the box office. But … how did people react to seeing the movie? And we did not mean their impressions of it, but literally the reaction they had live, inside theaters, as they watched the most iconic and epic scenes in the film.

Now, a fan has shared several videos of these reactions and it didn't take long for them to go completely viral around the world. The result is really impressive. Obviously, if you have not seen the movie we recommend not watching the videos as well as not reading the rest of the news, in order to avoid spoilers of all kinds. You can see an example below.

Just stop what you’re doing and enjoy listening to the #AvengersEndgame opening night crowd react to Captain America wielding Thor's hammer. CHILLS. pic.twitter.com/RM8fimepxe – Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) April 7, 2020

The fact is that Scott Gustin has published on Twitter a series of videos in which you can see the reaction of moviegoers to scenes related to the final battle against Thanos. From Captain America raising Thor's hammer, to Iron Man's sacrifice.

Without a doubt, it is very interesting, not only to experience again the success that Endgame turned out to be in box offices around the world, but also in order to remember the desire that fans had to know how everything ended after what was seen in Infinity War . Because the movie also symbolized the end of a much-loved stage.

In addition, they are very different videos than usual. Like the difference between listening to a normal song or doing it from a live version, taken from the concert. The scenes were epic per se, but now they manage to convey even more emotion. What did you think of you?