Avengers: Endgame, on Instagram other unpublished photos of the protagonists behind the scenes

Released in theaters last year, Avengers: Endgame broke one record after another at the box office, becoming the highest-grossing film in the history of cinema. Today the last chapter

of the Avengers saga is one of the flagship titles of the Disney + catalog, and the Instagram account of the streaming platform recently paid tribute to it.

Disney + has published in recent days the images of some of the protagonists of Avengers: Endgame on the set of the film. As you can also see at the bottom of the news, they recognize each other Robert Downey Jr (Iron Man), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk) and Chris Hemsworth (Thor, here in the famous version plump and unkempt), posing in front of the logo of the Avengers.

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe now await the release of Black Widow, the stand alone on Natasha Romanoff which will have as protagonist Scarlett Johansson. The film's release, originally scheduled for May, has been delayed due to the lockdown and is now scheduled for November. After Disney's choice to publish Mulan previewed on disney + at $ 29.99, however, some are starting to think that Black Widow will also be released in streaming before it hits theaters.

For more information on Avengers: Endgame, you can check out our special on the 5 characters we didn't want to say goodbye to, and the gorgeous fan art that combines the Infinity War and Endgame posters.