Avengers Endgame: Old Captain America made Chris Evans' mother cry

It is not every day that you can see your child at an age similar to or even higher than yours. And precisely for that reason, it has to be something really impressive, even if it is fiction through a movie.

But … how did Chris Evans' mother experience it when she saw Steve Rogers in his "old" version for Avengers: Endgame? The thing is, she started crying. And not only because of the impact of such a realistic and well-achieved image, but also because Marvel's resemblance to Evans' grandfather was casual but evident. Indeed, with her father.

The information has been revealed in an Esquire interview to promote the crime series Defending Jacob (also with Chris Evans in the cast) in which the actor has made very interesting revelations (via ScreenRant). And as for the theme of his old version, Evans assures that his mother "burst into tears". The reason, as we said, is because "looked like the late grandfather".

In any case, that old version of Steve Rogers still gives a lot to talk about today. And not so much for the appearance of the character, but rather for everything he generated at the plot level for the film and the UCM. Fans were aware that the actor's contract with Marvel was ending and many thought that he would die in Endgame. But in the end everything was different.

In addition, beyond the part in which Captain America can return to the past and enjoy that life he had always wanted, there are also many doubts that this event has generated regarding the consequences within the UCM timeline.

Without going any further, some fans consider that Rogers opened a new timeline with his trip. Others even think that Peggy's mysterious husband was always himself. Be that as it may, the writers have never given a clear answer on the matter. What do you think?