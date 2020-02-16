         'Avengers: Endgame' made history at the Oscar Awards … with a negative record that Marvel is not going to show off

Share it:

The comic cinema He had a great protagonist in the 92nd edition of the Oscar Awards: 'Joker'. Warner and DC's film started with 11 nominations and won two statuettes (best actor and best music) while its great rival, Marvel, I only had a 'Avengers: Endgame' nomination in the better visual effects, and was defeated by '1917'.

'Endgame' has the throne at the box office and no Oscar

However, the most ambitious production of Marvel Studios made history at the gala … in the worst possible way. Remember that 'Avengers: Endgame' is the highest grossing film in the history of cinema with 2,797 million dollars. The record (negative) he has achieved is that For the first time in history, the highest-grossing film of all time has not taken any Oscar.

Since the first edition of the Hollywood Awards, held in 1929, ten productions have broken the historical box office record and the first nine received some Academy Award. In fact, so far they had won at least three statuettes.

These were: 'What the wind took away' ('Gone with the Wild') won 10, 'Smiles and tears' ('The Sound of Music') won 5, 'The Godfather' ('The Godfather') he took 3, 'Shark' ('Jaws') another 3,' Star Wars' ('Star Wars) reached 7,' ET ' won 4, 'Jurassic Park' ('Jurassic Park') took 3, 'Titanic' matched the record with 11 and 'Avatar' received 3.

Surprisingly, 'Avengers: Endgame' ('Avengers: Endgame') left the gala without the only Oscar he aspired to. By the way, the most successful Marvel Studios film so far in the most important awards of the American industry is 'Black Panther', winner of three statuettes. It also maintains the record of comics or superhero movies with more Oscars to date.

