Avengers Endgame Lap Betty Ross Hulk MCU

There was a time when Black Widow It wasn't Hulk's love. It was not Betty Ross, the character that Liv Tyler brought to life in 'The Incredible Hulk' (2008), the first independent tape of the green giant that was given life by Edward Norton It has rained a lot since then; What's more, we didn't even know anything about Mark Ruffalo at that time, who joined the MCU in 2012 with the first Avengers film, but the Russo Brothers wanted to make a real tribute to cameos and references with 'Endgame', including characters that nobody expected to see again appear, as is the case of Betty, who was the girlfriend of the green giant in its first moments.

It was the directors of the hit film itself (the highest grossing in history) who confirmed before the premiere of 'Endgame' that Betty Ross had been one of the victims of Thanos click. This means that in ‘Avengers: Endgame’, when Hulk snapped his fingers, bringing back half of the universe that disappeared when Thanos snapped, too He regained his former love interest.

Was he thinking about her when he snapped his fingers? This gesture hides something romantic when one stops to think about it, because it is never explicitly said if Banner had learned anything about Ross. But it seems that he never left his mind if the Russo wanted to pay him a special tribute. On the other hand, the fact that his character has reappeared caused many fans to wonder if in the fourth phase of Marvel we will see Betty Ross back. Although it has not been confirmed, rumors suggest that 'She-Hulk', the new Disney + series, has all the ballots.