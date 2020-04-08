Avengers Endgame: James Gunn reveals Star-Lord's great weakness upon returning to Earth

Share it:

We are close to celebrating the first anniversary of Avengers: Endgame, the highest grossing film of both Marvel Cinematic Universe as of history. The culmination of Phase 3 saw many resurrected heroes gather in the common cause of the fight against Thanos. One of them is Peter Quill, a.k.a. Star-lord, of whom we have learned more through the mouth of James Gunn.

The director, who has also recently released a live commentary from Guardians of the Galaxy with unpublished details, has wanted to answer fans' questions even on the tapes he did not direct, but in which "his" characters were used.

A fan tweeted to Gunn that it would have been nice to see Quill visit his grandfather's grave, asking how Quill felt being back on Earth, to which Gunn replied: "Peter despised being back on Earth and left that planet as fast as he could."

Peter despised being back on earth and got off that planet as fast as he freaking could. He associates it completely with his mother dying. #QuarantineWatchParty #GotG https://t.co/oz2vj6UBan – James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 8, 2020

The director wanted to explain this weakness of the character adding the reason to run away from his home before being abducted. "He associates it completely with the death of his motherAs fans know, at the beginning of the first Guardians of the Galaxy, Meredith Quill died of brain cancer moments before Yondu kidnapped Peter. Peter had a very close relationship with his mother and was greatly affected by her death, so it makes sense that I don't go back to Earth unless I really need to be there, which makes us appreciate even more the gesture of reaching Earth from Titan through one of the portals opened by Doctor Strange.

We will have to wait for Guardians of the Galaxy vol.3, one of the movies that did not reach Phase 4, but that may have room now that the entire release schedule has been moved by Disney.