Avengers Endgame is the first highest grossing film in history not to take an Oscar

We are still in full hangover Oscar, where we had great surprises such as the triumph of Parasites – Joker had no real chance of winning – or the musical performance of Idina Menzel and the Spanish Gisela as a representation of Elsa from Frozen 2 or the complete ninguneo to The Irish (not a single statuette) . Do you know what other movie went home without an Oscar? Avengers: Endgame.

The film directed by the Russo Brothers competed in a single technical category: Best Visual Effects, prize that finally went to 1917. If we review the background we will find several tapes that at some point have been considered the highest grossing of all time at that time and according to inflation adjustment. In all cases, at least one Oscar got, according to Academy and public.

What the wind took (1939)

The first example would be What the wind took (1939), which at the time managed to retain for 37 years the title of "highest grossing in history." In fact, right now it would continue to be with inflation adjustment, with an equivalent of 3.8 billion today. The film would get a total of 8 Oscar Awards: best film, best director, best photography, best editing, best artistic direction, best actress, best supporting actress and best adapted screenplay.

Smiles and tears (1965)

It was briefly surpassed by Smiles and tears (1965) before returning to rise in the classification after a re-release. The box office of the film directed by Robert Wise would amount to about 2.5 billion dollars today and got five statuettes: best film, best director, best editing, best soundtrack and best sound.

The Godfather (1972)

What the wind took would dethrone it again The Godfather (1972), which would get three trophies: best film, best actor: Marlon Brando and best adapted screenplay: Francis Ford Coppola and Mario Puzo.

Shark (1976)

Steven Spielberg would be next with Shark (1976), who started the summer blockbuster category with a real ball that in current collection with inflation would be about 2,100 million dollars. He did not succeed in the main categories, but he won three awards: better editing, better soundtrack and better sound.

Star Wars (1977)

Little glory lasted for Spielberg, because the following year would come that mass phenomenon called Star Wars (1977). What we know today as Una Nueva Esperanza would be done with a collection that is equivalent to 2.9 billion dollars, 6 Oscar awards (best artistic direction, best costume desasapland, best visual effects, best editing, best soundtrack and best sound) and a special merit award for Ben Burtt for his work in sound editing.

E.T. The Extraterrestrial (1982)

Spielberg would dominate with an iron hand since 1983 thanks to the premiere of E.T. The Extraterrestrial (1982), which today would be about 2.5 billion dollars with inflation adjustment. The film would get four of the nine Oscars to which it was nominated: better sound, better visual effects, better sound editing and better soundtrack.

Jurassic Park (1993)

Ten years later Spielberg would remove the crown to give it to himself with Jurassic Park (1993). The tape that resurrected the dinosaurs (2,100 million with inflation adjustment) got a full and took the three statuettes to which it was nominated: better sound, better sound editing and better visual effects.

Titanic (1997)

Five years later it would be James Cameron who would arrive to dominate the box office for years. Titanic (1997) It was a true mass phenomenon and also conquered the public, getting 14 nominations (record shared with La La Land and Eva in the nude) and 11 statuettes (also another milestone that only Ben-hur and The Lord of the Rings have achieved: The Return del Rey): best film, best director, best photography, best artistic direction, best costume desasapland, best editing, best sound editing, best visual effects, best soundtrack and best original song.

Avatar (2006)

Cameron would end up becoming a Spielberg and stealing the glory to give it to himself again with Avatar (2006). In full bubble 3D cinema would get a box office of 2,788 million dollars considering re-releases, which would be equivalent to 3,200 today. I would get 3 Oscar: better photography, better artistic direction and better visual effects.

Avengers: Endgame (2019)

He remained in first place until Avengers: Endgame (2019), thanks also to a controversial and expendable re-release with 7 extra minutes, it was crowned as the highest grossing film today in absolute terms, without counting inflation.

