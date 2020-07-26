Avengers: Endgame, giant ants were expected in the battle against Thanos, look

Share it:

The epic final battle of Endgame brought a myriad of characters to the screen, and now we find out that to further worry Thanos' army the Avengers could have deployed air forces from the Ant-Man universe.

This was revealed by the visual artist who worked on the film, Jackson Sze, and apparently his idea would have given way to a clash between titans suspended in midair: "Another idea I had studied for Avengers Endgame: Ant-Man who makes giant winged ants to face the Leviathans of Thanos. I was hoping for a huge monster battle in the middle of the action".

As can be seen from concept art, ants they would attack the various Leviathans en masse, counting on the strength of the number. Probably a clash between such animal creatures would have diverted attention to the real protagonists of the battle. A stunt worthy of a real monster movie like Godzilla vs Kong, and in the end the authors decided to include the giant monsters of Thanos, but leaving it to be the same Ant-Man, along with other heroes, to face them.

What do you think of the idea? They should have included it in Endgame? Tell us in the comments! Meanwhile fans continue to have fun editing movie details: they thought of joining the Endgame and Infinity War posters and replacing Iron Man with Natasha in the finale