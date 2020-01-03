Entertainment

Avengers: Endgame exceeds 2.8 billion with the Chinese box office

January 3, 2020
Lisa Durant
Time passes and the numbers of Avengers: Endgame They do not stop improving. It is currently the only film in the history of cinema that has managed to exceed 2.8 billion in revenue taking into account global computing.

The box office that got the movie in China has been updated recently and by adding that figure the total raised already exceeds 2.8 billion, making the work of Marvel Studios receive another recognition in the form of unusual achievement.

The second highest grossing film of all time is Avatar and recently James Cameron said that he will undoubtedly recover that position since there are plans to re-release the film in 2020 with the intention of generating interest in the sequels.

Marvel Studios has another ton of movies ahead of them and yet it seems difficult that they will succeed in exceeding the expectations and achievements earned with the latest work of the Russo brothers.

Source.

