Avengers: Endgame Directors Share Movie Theater Reaction To Best Movie Scene

A few weeks ago we were able to see a few videos that showed how excited some viewers saw Avengers: Endgame during the premiere. Those reactions to some of the most shocking scenes went viral, but we miss seeing how the audience took the most memorable moment in the film.

In an unpublished video shared by the official account of the Russo brothers we can see how an entire room screams excitedly when some of the heroes begin to be defeated before the force of Thanos and suddenly reinforcements begin to arrive.

Sharing #Endgame for the first time last year, with each and every one of you, was the most thrilling and rewarding moment in our careers. THANK YOU. We eagerly await the day that we can all be back together in a theater, sharing these experiences once again…#AvengersAssemble pic.twitter.com/c9tu7NzEaH – Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) April 28, 2020

This scene was not only an epic moment within the film, it was also the culmination of more than a decade of stories connected to an unprecedented gathering in superhero cinema and many of the most popular characters in Marvel history joining forces in legendary combat.