Avengers: Endgame directors claim they'll return to UCM when the right movie arrives

Anthony and Joe Russo have earned a good place in the hearts of fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. His contribution to Marvel Studios has been highly praised, as they left us with successes such as Captain America: Winter Soldier, Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame.

Although they currently have no plans to return to UCM, as they have stated in an exclusive interview for GamesRadar, they are sure that, if the right opportunity arises, they will work with Marvel studios.

This is reported by the Esquire portal, who echo some interesting statements during the promotion of the new Russo film, Extraction, which airs on Netflix and stars in it Chris Hemsworth. The directorial duo has continued to work alongside Tom holland in Cherry and they have maintained contact with Kevin Feige, president and producer of Marvel Studios, and Louis D'Esposito, co-president of the company.

"We were with Marvel for seven consecutive years, full time, focused on those four movies. That was the best moment of our lives; we loved it, "said Anthony Russo." We are very proud of the work we did, and we are very proud of the collaboration we had with the people at Marvel. It was incredible"

"We're finding opportunities to bring those experiences and relationships forward, specifically here with Chris [Hemsworth] and [Avengers: Endgame stunt coordinator] Sam Hargrave with Extraction. There are different ways to carry relationships forward with many, many of the cast, crew and producers of those films. That's really exciting"

When they discussed their future, the directors are sure that their period at Marvel has already ended, but that "continues to evolve towards new projects"Furthermore, they state that they still talk to Feige and D'Esposito regularly.

The Russos admit your great admiration for the entire team that works at Marvel Studios, assuring that "we are always looking for another opportunity to work together. When the right one appears, I am sure we will all succeed." Will we ever see this successful duo directing UCM movies? Given his film career with Marvel Studios, we can be sure that he does.