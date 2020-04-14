Avengers: Endgame didn't feature all of the Infinity Stones

Share it:

If you have seen all the UCM movies in general and the Avengers saga in particular – with special attention to Avengers: Endgame-, you will know very well what the Infinity Stones are. However, not all of them appeared in the movies.

And these are gems that could give a lot of play in the future of Marvel movies. Here we tell you what they are (a total of three), as well as everything you should know about each of them.

In this way, as they point out in IGN Latam, we cannot forget the Gem of the Ego, the Gem of Death, or the Gem of Continuity. But we go in parts. First off, the Ego Gem refers to a long-lost gem that first appeared in the Eliminator # 3 comic.

It was an object that was capable of containing the consciousness of Nemesis, the supreme being that created the Infinity Stones. What if you had it in your possession? That Nemesis controlled you at his complete will. Currently we can say that it has not reappeared since 1997.

For its part, The Death Gem was created at the Secret Wars event. Or to be more specific, it came with "The Infinity Gauntlet", and this was used to defeat Thanos after he betrayed the trust of the Guardians of the Galaxy and Eve. Thus, when using the Gauntlet, Thanos ended up turning to ash. That is another gem that has not been used again.

Finally, there is The Gem of Continuity, which has a lot to do with Deadpool. Basically because he steals it from Thanos himself. The reason? Theoretically, this Gem allows its holder to jump between the different timelines and alter history. Something I wanted to use to change the fate of an old love. And considering its nature, it could well be a gem that would play a lot in the future of the UCM, right?