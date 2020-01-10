Avengers Endgame Death Original Iron Man

Share it:

In case it was not going to be dramatic enough to say goodbye to one of our Marvel favorites, 'Avengers: Endgame' had in mind to really load Iron Man in a way disgusting.

In an interview with Insider, the visual effects supervisor Matt Aitken He has revealed what the initial plan the house had reserved for Tony Stark. And we warned, it wasn't pretty. As the specialist has said, the initial designs included at the time of Stark's death after exercising the snap of fingers that saved the world a scene already more than typical of 'Game of Thrones': the hero was bursting one of the eyeballs





What image, right? Luckily they decided to remove this moment where the disgust would have removed drama to such a mythical moment. "We gave the filmmakers a wide range to choose from, and one of them was that the energy of the gems had acted directly on his face, taking out one of the eyeballs that it hung on his cheek"Aitken has told.

In the same interview, the visual effects producer Jen Underdahl He has also explained that this range ranged from terrifying to something with a "light touch". "By doing this exercise and allowing them to see an example of each stage, they can point out where they think the appearance will settle. We did several rounds with that guy, going from the most creepy to not so creepy to a lighter touch," explained the producer , until they decided "OK, this is the place where we believe that the public is not going to scare too much"He won the light, thanks.