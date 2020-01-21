Avengers: Endgame: Announced a full-size Iron Man Mark LXXXV figure

Share it:

Iron Man's days at UCM may already be part of the story, but his legacy will last forever. Especially if one of his best versions is immortalized through a spectacular figure like the one Hot Toys just announced. Nothing more and nothing less than a life-size action figure with the Mark LXXXV version of Iron Man. Indeed, the armor of Avengers: Endgame which was key in the defeat of Thanos.

That way, we have in front of a spectacular figure inspired by the latest on-screen appearance of the popular superhero in Endgame. And to recreate it as faithfully as possible, Hot Toys has combined the latest painting technique and fine craftsmanship. In fact, it presents authentic and very spectacular details.

Without going any further, he presents the armor suit with an intricate sculptural desasapland, partially chromed with shades of golden metallic paint. As if that were not enough, it has a striking and bright LED lighting function. Of course, it has been manufactured with quality materials. Unfortunately, it is not something that goes on sale for the general public. And as a picture is worth a thousand words …

Image of Hot Toys and Marvel.

What will it do then? You will be wondering. The answer is simple: it will become a sight to behold at the upcoming Hot Toys exhibitions. Although for the moment there has been no more detailed information of when or where we can see it. Then we leave you with a gallery with all the published images.

Changing the subject, but focusing equally on Iron Man, recently, Robert Downey Jr. commented that he did not rule out returning to UCM one day. And not only that, but some leaks of Black Widow (through merchandising), make think about the possibility that the character ends up appearing in the film (even as a flashback).

