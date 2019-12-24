Entertainment

Avengers: Endgame: Announced a Battle Diorama of Captain America

December 24, 2019
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

Marvel fans in general and of Avengers: Endgame in particular, they will not be able to resist the charms of the new – and spectacular – battle diorama announced by Iron Studios. It is nothing more and nothing less than the recreation of one of the most original battles of the film, in full 3D and with hand-painted figures.

As you can see below (the image above is of the "how the scene of the movie was made), the diorama comes with a base that allows us to connect the figure of Captain America of 2023 with the figure of Captain America of 2012 and Create the iconic scene.

The fact is that both figures are available by advance order on the website of the main sponsor of Iron Studios: BigBadToyStore. The only downside is that each of the figures to complete the diorama is priced at $ 129.99 right now.

READ:  Lady and the Tramp with real images will be the star film of Disney Plus at its launch
Image of Iron Studios.

On the other hand, you will be interested to know that the height of the figures is really spectacular. 18.79 cm one and 20.8 cm the other. Obviously, it is a completely limited edition, so you will have to introduce a new product to your letter to the Magi this year.

Sources: Marvelous News / BigBadToyStore

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.