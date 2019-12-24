Avengers: Endgame: Announced a Battle Diorama of Captain America

Share it:

Marvel fans in general and of Avengers: Endgame in particular, they will not be able to resist the charms of the new – and spectacular – battle diorama announced by Iron Studios. It is nothing more and nothing less than the recreation of one of the most original battles of the film, in full 3D and with hand-painted figures.

As you can see below (the image above is of the "how the scene of the movie was made), the diorama comes with a base that allows us to connect the figure of Captain America of 2023 with the figure of Captain America of 2012 and Create the iconic scene.

The fact is that both figures are available by advance order on the website of the main sponsor of Iron Studios: BigBadToyStore. The only downside is that each of the figures to complete the diorama is priced at $ 129.99 right now.

Image of Iron Studios.

On the other hand, you will be interested to know that the height of the figures is really spectacular. 18.79 cm one and 20.8 cm the other. Obviously, it is a completely limited edition, so you will have to introduce a new product to your letter to the Magi this year.

