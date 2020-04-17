Avengers: Endgame: All the superheroes of the final battle gathered with these figures from Hot Toys

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

It quickly became the highest grossing movie of all time. And it is not surprising, considering that Avengers: Endgame closed a plot line that had been weaving for many years. And at the same time, people were leaving theaters excited about the great epic moments the movie had brought them. Beyond the final epic, there is a moment that was also burned into the minds of viewers. More specifically, that moment, in the final battle, during which all the superheroines appeared in the foreground.

That moment when Captain Marvel had gotten Tony Stark's nanotechnology gauntlet containing all of the Infinity Stones. That moment in which she wanted to return them to the place that corresponded to each one of them. Now Hot Toys and Sideshow Collectibles have teamed up to honor all of that. And they are going to do it through various figures on a 1: 6 scale. Of course, with all those heroines of protagonists.

And best of all, they have published an image with all those figures that recreates one of those scenes in which all the female members of The Avengers appeared. In any case, as they point out from Comicbook, the figures included in the lineup are Gamora, The Wasp, Pepper Potts, The Scarlet Witch, Captain Marvel, Mantis, Shuri and Nebula.

Therefore, we can say that only Valkyrie and Okoye are missing the appointment. Anyway, it should be noted that they are sold separately. Thus, as a whole, the list of heroines seen in the photo published by Hot Toys would cost about $ 1,500. And the most expensive figure would be that of Pepper Potts, which is worth more than $ 400.

Hot Toys image.

At the moment, the first to arrive will be Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), which is currently available in pre-order from Sideshow and Hot Toys. What do you think of the figures? Tell us your impressions here or on social networks.