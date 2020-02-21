Avengers artist: Infinity War and Endgame surprises with these powerful official arts

Share it:

From time to time the multiple artists who have worked with Marvel Studios in the many UCM films decide to make public official arts that were used (or discarded) during the production of these films. It is the case of the arts that we bring you today, used in Avengers: Infinity War And its sequel.

All these impressive illustrations are the work of Stephen Schirle, a conceptual artist who has imagined Marvel's heroes and villains in situations that have moved to the cinema and others that we have never seen on the big screen. All have been published in his ArtStation profile, where he has as many works as impressive.

A scene that surely doesn't sound like anything to you is the one that shows Corvus Glaive, one of Thanos' minions in Infinity War, killing Nick Furia, as this never happened in the movie. It is not the first alternative scene that stars in the villain. We recently showed you another one in which Vision kills him in a rather explicit way that seemed taken from Mortal Kombat and not from a Disney movie.

Other scenes focus on the fight against Thanos, the desolation of The Avengers and even between the relationship between Scarlet Witch and Vision, a love that will be explored much more in the WandaVision series for Disney +.

Many of these heroes already seem to have said their last word with the conclusion of Phase 3 of the UCM and their witness will be picked up by other heroes that will be presented through new films and television series. Among them are the components of The Eternal, She-Hulk, Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, Shang-Chi and some survivors of The Avengers such as Scarlet Witch, Falcon, The Winter Soldier, Doctor Strange and Captain Marvel. All of them will color the future of Marvel in cinemas and try to overcome the records that broke the most popular heroes of the cinema.