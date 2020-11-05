Avengers: An important hero refused to join the Avengers

In the Marvel universe, one of the most coveted and powerful groups of heroes is certainly that of Avengers, who fight to keep the peace, continually inspiring new generations of promising heroes. This makes it even more surprising what happened in the 38th volume of the series dedicated to the Avengers.

After the event known as the Khonshu Era, the different members of the team come together, to react immediately to the plans of Mephisto, which at the moment seems to be in clear advantage. To win this war, the Avengers need reinforcements, and they decide to rely on the mysterious and powerful Moon Knight.

Black Panther then goes to New York to ask Marc Spector directly if he really wants to join the Avengers. The choice to send Black Panther was not accidental, given that the two had met brutally during the aforementioned event, and although in the final stages Spector did the right thing, attacking Khonshu, he still stole the powers of some heroes, Dr. Strange, Thor, Ghost Rider and Iron Fist, and enslaved the world using the Khonshu’s name.

However, this attempt at reconciliation is not successful, Moon Knight is not in the least interested in joining the Avengers, and points out that he does not intend to have anything to do with them in any way. When Black Panther then says that together they can stop Mephisto, Spector replies: “Absolutely not, we couldn’t. I tried to stop him. I put my all into it. And then you decide to come down from your imaginative mountain to meet me. I’ll go back to where I belong, to keep my little corner of the world safe the only way I know. With my two damned Khonshu fists. Do you want Mephisto? It’s all yours, Panther. We hope you are better at stopping him than I was. “

This is a heavy rejection for the Avengers group, which will certainly influence the war against Mephisto. Recall that in volume 37 the new Iron Fist and Dr. Strange were presented, and we leave you to the most important Marvel comics for supporting equality.