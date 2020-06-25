Avengers: 5 Marvel games to recover by waiting for the Square-Enix game

Share it:

In just under two hours, the War Table event of Marvel's Avengers will air, during which Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics will show us new gameplay scenes and update us on the development of the awaited adventure dedicated to the Avengers.

Unless surprises, in any case, Marvel's Avengers will not arrive on the pima shelves of September 4th. We therefore have an entire summer available to play other games. How can we prepare for the arrival of Earth's most powerful heroes on consoles and PCs? Simple, playing ai five best Marvel games currently on the market!

Marvel's Spider-Man

We can't help but start this rundown with Marvel's Spider-Man, universally recognized as one of the best superhero games ever. The PlayStation 4 exclusive developed by Insomniac Games has kicked off a completely new narrative universe, which will be further explored with Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales for PS5. The game excels thanks to a high-level staging, a first-rate technical sector, a dynamic combat system and extremely accurate animations, which make travel between the skyscrapers of New York fluid and at the same time satisfying for the eyes. If you want to know more, among our pages you will find the review of Marvel's Spider-Man.

Lego Marvel's Avengers

What better way to prepare for a game with the Avengers … than a game with the Avengers declined in LEGO sauce? LEGO Marvel's Avengers, unlike the new title of Crystal Dynamics, allows players to relive the events of the players in a rather faithful and ironic way first two films with the Avengers of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Ludically speaking, it offers the now tried and tested formula of licensed production of Danish bricks, suitable for children (there is also the local cooperative) with dozens of characters with unique skills essential for solving puzzles within the levels.

Lego Marvel Super Heroes 1 & 2

We remain in the LEGO area but we double the dose with a couple of games that, unlike Marvel's Avengers, embrace the wonders of the open world and offer original stories which in addition to the Avengers also involve dozens and dozens of characters from the House of Ideas, such as X-Men, the Fantastic 4 and whoever has more, more of them. The open world structure turns Lego Marvel Super Heroes 1 & 2 into gods real amusement parks, where you are free to give vent to your imagination and engage in multiple activities in the shoes of your masked idols.

Guardians of the Galaxy – The Telltale Series

After The Walking Dead and Batman, Guardians of the Galaxy also received Telltale treatment with an original five-episode narrative adventure in which the course of history can be influenced by player decisions. In Guardians of the Galaxy – The Telltale Series the five weird heroes are called to travel to a distant planet of the Kree to face a new terrible enemy, and at the same time make a series of arduous choices after discovering an artifact of unimaginable power.

Deadpool

We close the tracking shot with Deadppol, a qualitatively sublime action that nevertheless managed to carve out its own space – even earning a remaster for the consoles of the current generation – thanks to the undoubted charisma of the "Mercenary Chiacchierone " and humor, mostly black, which permeates the entire production. Deadpool is a game that we would never feel to recommend to lovers of technical and refined action, but the least demanding and lovers of the character will still have a way to have fun.