Avengers # 36: Black Phanter is able to wield Mjolnir?

Mjolnir is Thor’s signature weapon, as well as one of the most powerful artifacts in the entire Marvel Universe. The large hammer grants enormous powers to its wielder, but can only be wielded by those deemed worthy. In the new issue of Avengers Black Phanter is revealed to be capable of handling it too.

Avengers # 36, by Jason Aaron, Javier Garron and Jason Keith, stages a tumultuous fight between Moon Knight, Khonshu and Black Phanter, while revealing an incredible detail on the latter hero.

As T’Challa tries to convince Moon Knight to give up, Khonshu throws the hammer of the Thunder God, Mjolnir, in his direction. But the weapon of the kingdom of Asgard suddenly swerves, eventually missing the target. Khonshu is stunned, but Black Phanter reveals that Mjolnir is closely tied to his tribe. “Mjolnir knows my tribe. He knows us very well “, says T’Challa. “The blood of the panther king runs through my veins and I assure you that we all fought Mephisto ”.

Apparently, Mjolnir was wielded from one of the previous Panther Kings, who appears to have used it in a fight against Mephisto. This incredible revelation proves that Black Phanter carries a formidable legacy on his shoulders and that he is one of the undisputed protagonists of the Marvel Universe. After the death of one of the main villains in Avengers, will T’Challa draw the Mjolnir? Waiting to find out, the new Phoenix Force lineup in Avengers has been revealed.