Avengers # 33: Moon Knight deals a heavy blow to the Avengers

For about two years, writer Jason Aaron has suggested Moon Knight's involvement in Avengers; his words found confirmation in issue 33 of the magazine. Within the register, Marc Spector takes his personal revenge, and starts right with a member of the Avengers.

The first hero he targets is Danny Rand – Iron Fist. Spector was skilled in attracting Rand to the city of K'un-Lun, and once there he stole his power by setting it in a special necklace.

But that is not all. Later Moon Knight went to the Sanctum Sanctorum, also managing to take over the powers of Doctor Strange, who encapsulated in yet another Ankh necklace. Marc's latest theft involved Odin's son Thor, which has been deprived of its peculiar weapon, the Mjolnir.

By making a quick recap, Moon Knight was able to steal the powers of three of the most powerful heroes in the Marvel universe, in what is only the first part of the narrative arc "The Age of Khonshu".

Avengers #The next issue of Avengers, 34, will hit the market on July 15th; in the meantime, Marvel has released a short synopsis:

"A deity-like Moon Knight has just saved the world from a burning ruin. Now an army of mummies and moon priests is starting to reshape it in the image of ancient Egypt. But what happened to the Avengers? Wounded, imprisoned, or fleeing the moonlit streets of New Thebes City. "

