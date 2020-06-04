Entertainment

Avengers # 33: Moon Knight deals a heavy blow to the Avengers

June 4, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

For about two years, writer Jason Aaron has suggested Moon Knight's involvement in Avengers; his words found confirmation in issue 33 of the magazine. Within the register, Marc Spector takes his personal revenge, and starts right with a member of the Avengers.

The first hero he targets is Danny Rand – Iron Fist. Spector was skilled in attracting Rand to the city of K'un-Lun, and once there he stole his power by setting it in a special necklace.

But that is not all. Later Moon Knight went to the Sanctum Sanctorum, also managing to take over the powers of Doctor Strange, who encapsulated in yet another Ankh necklace. Marc's latest theft involved Odin's son Thor, which has been deprived of its peculiar weapon, the Mjolnir.

By making a quick recap, Moon Knight was able to steal the powers of three of the most powerful heroes in the Marvel universe, in what is only the first part of the narrative arc "The Age of Khonshu".

READ:  "Jason Bateman" Teases Some Exclusive Details About "Ozark" Season 3

Avengers #The next issue of Avengers, 34, will hit the market on July 15th; in the meantime, Marvel has released a short synopsis:

"A deity-like Moon Knight has just saved the world from a burning ruin. Now an army of mummies and moon priests is starting to reshape it in the image of ancient Egypt. But what happened to the Avengers? Wounded, imprisoned, or fleeing the moonlit streets of New Thebes City. "

Marvel's Avengers Black Widow # 1: the preview shows the first encounter with Taskmaster. The author of Avengers suggests a new, possible clash with the X-Men.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.