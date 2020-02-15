Avatar: the nextgen game is still in development, says Ubisoft Massive

Share it:

During an interview with ScreenRant, the heads of Ubisoft Massive returned to provide us with information on Avatar's next gen video game to confirm that they are still engaged in the development of the title.

Taking advantage of the meeting organized to present the expansion Warlords of New York of The Division 2, the producer Jesper Karabanov explained to those present that the Avatar video game is still in development, without going into the details of the marketing timings and gameplay dynamics that we will experience returning to Pandora.

Already in December 2019, on the other hand, the editors of the official IP social profiles of Avatar confirmed the commitment of the authors of Massive Entertainment on the Ubisoft adventure project which, in all likelihood, will be presented in the coming months as crossgen title intended to arrive on PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X and Google Stadia.

The confirmation of not having any plans to port the Division 2 to PS5 and Xbox Series X has also come from the Swedish subsidiary of Ubisoft; as for Avatar, on the other hand, in the last few weeks the new artwork of the film Avatar 2 depicting the dream scenarioshopefully the same ones we will be able to explore in the Massive game.