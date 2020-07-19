Entertainment

Avatar The legend of Aang: Azula comes to life in a perfect cosplay

July 19, 2020
Maria Rivera
The franchise of Avatar: The Legend of Aang it was an incredible success, becoming at the time one of the most popular series on Nickelodeon. One of the most surprising moments is found in the episode "The Beach" that a fan wanted to remember with a cosplay of the Azula characters, as we saw her on the Ember island.

The elements that make the fifth episode of the third and last season of Avatar: The Legend of Aang are numerous: the setting and atmosphere are very particular, but it was a particular attention to the past of the characters of Azula, Ty Lee, Mai and Zuko, to make this episode memorable.

A sudden focus on Princess Azula showed viewers an incredibly human side of one of the main antagonists in the series, which nobody would have expected to see, at least not in the regular series. To pay homage to this specific episode, the user @ariacele shared on Instagram the post you find at the bottom of the page, proposing his personal interpretation of the outfit worn by Azula on the Ember island.

Azula is also one of the characters that longtime fans hope to see again in the live action project dedicated to Avatar: The Legend of Aang, which will be dealt with by the famous streaming platform Netflix, and we remember that recently the Dominators have become gym leaders Pokémon thanks to a nice crossover.

