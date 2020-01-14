Entertainment

Avatar-The legend of Aang: a splendid cosplay from the animated series

January 14, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

The animated series of Avatar- The legend of Aang ended a few years ago, also enjoying a version dubbed in Italian. Let's take a look at this Aang cosplay that shows us an adult version of the protagonist of the series.

The elfficosplay cosplayer shows us an adult Aang in a characteristic meditative pose that brings to mind the mystical and oriental atmospheres that the series also enjoyed. Created by Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko in 2005 for Nickelodeon, US broadcaster that deals with animated series for children and teenagers, the series successfully managed to merge the star and strip animation with the Japanese animation, creating the right mix. The action scenes of Avatar- The legend of Aaang enjoyed a great fluidity, which was rare to find in serial animation products in America at the time. The staged fights had nothing to envy to a soul of those years, indeed. The series not only enjoyed breathtaking fights and beautiful animations, but also a very multifaceted characterization of the characters that guaranteed the product excellent quality. The series narrates the formation journey of the young Aang, the last ruler of the air, in a world based on the imaginary of ancient China made of martial arts, legends and mysticism.

READ:  Star Wars: Skywalker's Rise is "fan service" according to the editor

Netflix is ​​shooting a live action of Avatar- The legend of Aang that we can't wait to see made, obviously hoping that it will live up to the original work. In case you are interested in learning more, here is our review of Avatar- The legend of Aang.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.