Avatar-The legend of Aang: a splendid cosplay from the animated series

The animated series of Avatar- The legend of Aang ended a few years ago, also enjoying a version dubbed in Italian. Let's take a look at this Aang cosplay that shows us an adult version of the protagonist of the series.

The elfficosplay cosplayer shows us an adult Aang in a characteristic meditative pose that brings to mind the mystical and oriental atmospheres that the series also enjoyed. Created by Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko in 2005 for Nickelodeon, US broadcaster that deals with animated series for children and teenagers, the series successfully managed to merge the star and strip animation with the Japanese animation, creating the right mix. The action scenes of Avatar- The legend of Aaang enjoyed a great fluidity, which was rare to find in serial animation products in America at the time. The staged fights had nothing to envy to a soul of those years, indeed. The series not only enjoyed breathtaking fights and beautiful animations, but also a very multifaceted characterization of the characters that guaranteed the product excellent quality. The series narrates the formation journey of the young Aang, the last ruler of the air, in a world based on the imaginary of ancient China made of martial arts, legends and mysticism.

Netflix is ​​shooting a live action of Avatar- The legend of Aang that we can't wait to see made, obviously hoping that it will live up to the original work. In case you are interested in learning more, here is our review of Avatar- The legend of Aang.