Avatar The Last Airbender: Katara shows her true skills in the last volume

Despite the series Avatar: The Last Airbender ended several years ago, the adventures of Aang and the Avatar team continue thanks to the comic stories published by Dark Horse Comics, and in the latest volume, Katara and the Silver of the Pirates, the young water ruler showed again once to be a great fighter.

Unlike the previous volumes, the story present in this takes place during the events of the second season, or Book Two: Earth. The story begins with the protagonists, whom Toph has recently joined, flying over the skies of the Kingdom of Earth. Katara advises her companions to relax, while Toph invites others to stay focused, as the Fire Nation is on their trail. After a brief discussion, the companions seem to agree with the newcomer, pointing out how fearful and scared Katara seems.

But Katara will have the perfect opportunity to show the whole team her true strength with an intense match to say the least. Shortly after the confrontation with Toph in fact, some men of the Fire Nation see Appa beyond the clouds, and hit him with catapults. Appa fails to continue and swerves, and Katara falls into the water, separated from her friends.

The young girl is in a territory controlled by the Fire Nation, and as soon as she is spotted she uses her water dominance skills to knock them out. Later he manages to trick some guards, only to find himself in front of a crew of pirates, who need a water dominatrix to face the current and get out of that place, and offer safe passage to Katara in exchange for that service.

The escape, however, is interrupted by the Fire Nation, against which Katara intervenes, who instead of remaining hidden and safe as agreed, uses his powers to defeat his opponents. But it doesn’t stop there, when the pirate ship seems to give way, it draws towards them, manipulating the river water, one of the enemy ships, allowing Jiang and his crew to continue their journey.

Following the trail of destruction left by comrade Aang and the others reunite with Katara, who for these actions can surely be considered as one of the best water masters of the entire series.