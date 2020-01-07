Avatar sequels are shown in new conceptual arts

Share it:

Pandora's beautiful alien world will once again be the protagonist in the aftermath of Avatar and proof of this are the impressive official arts with which James Cameron's next film has been recently promoted.

Along with these images it has been promised that the next films will not be limited to returning to Pandora, they will also show us places never seen on the planet and will not discover much more information about it and its inhabitants.

For the sequel to the 2019 movie we will have Kate Winslet, Edie Falco, Michelle Yeoh, Vin Diesel, Oona Chaplin, Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Joel David Moore, Dileep Rao, Stephen Lang, Matt Gerald, Jemaine Clement and Sigourney Weaver.

In the arts we can see some environments of great beauty that we are certainly looking forward to seeing as Cameron has imagined them in these new stories with which he believes that he will easily overcome the box office of Avengers: Endgame, the tape that broke the first Avatar as the highest grossing movie in movie history.

Since there will be four sequels of the original film we will have Avatar for many years and the opportunity to know every detail of the Na'Vi and their planet, who fell in love with the audience at the time.