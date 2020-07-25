Avatar, confirmed! The sequels of James Cameron resume work, new photo from the set

Share it:

Two months after the Hollywood blockade due to the COVID-19 pandemic that stopped several sectors around the world, the production of the sequels Avatar finally he can resume in New Zealand.

The news has been confirmed by the producer of the saga Jon Landau, who in the past few hours has posted on Instagram a new photo from the set stating: "Our Avatar sets are ready – and we couldn't be more excited to be returning to New Zealand next week. Check out the Matador, a high-speed command ship (bottom) and the Picador jetboat (top) – I can't wait to share more from the set!".

The production of the four sequels of Avatar, that James Cameron is shooting all in New Zealand facilities together, was interrupted on March 17 when the country's film commission stopped television and film work. At the same time, most flights to and from New Zealand have been limited in efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19. However, New Zealand approved new security protocols earlier this month and began allowing film productions to resume, and now it looks all set for the massive Hollywood super-production set on Pandora as well.

The cast includes the returns of Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver and Stephen Lang, in addition to the new entries of Kate Winslet, David Thewlis, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement, Oona Chaplin, Edie Falco, Cliff Curtis and CCH Pounder, which will appear over the course of the four sequels.

