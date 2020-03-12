'Avatar 2' will beat 'Endgame' at the box office says Stephen Lang

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

When it was released 'Avatar'in 2009 he managed to take the title of highest grossing film from' Titanic ', which had been leading the box office since 1998. After a decade hosting such a title, the film James Cameron went to second place with the arrival on the big screens of 'Avengers: Endgame'that exceeded the 2,788 million dollars that' Avatar 'had obtained.

The Marvel movie has undoubtedly made history, but now that the sequel to 'Avatar' is getting closer on the calendar (with its filming already finished), there are already voices that begin to think that we will have a new box office leader. One of those who has expressed this opinion is the actor Stephen Lang, who played Colonel Quaritch in the first installment and repeat role in this sequel that will arrive in Christmas 2021.

It was in an interview with The National that the actor, who is delighted with the return of his villain, has indicated that he believes and trust in which 'Avatar 2' will beat 'Endgame' at the box office. "I hope so," he replied when asked if this science fiction story will ever be the queen of the box office.

This is a rather confident statement, because when 'Avatar' arrived the box office contemplated another numerical panorama. 'Avatar' broke canons in the genre exceeding box office expectations when it was released with $ 77 million in December 2009. Today that figure has been exceeded on several occasions, also with 'Endgame', which in its first weekend was made with 390 million dollars. It is clear that 'Avatar 2' will get a good reception among an audience that has been waiting for a second part of the blue beings for a long time and will enter the list of the films of more than one billion grossing, but will it re-establish itself as the winner in a world where there are more and more giants? In 2021 we will know.